Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Saunders’ Sister Act musical has been postponed, meaning 2020 is now officially cancelled Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Saunders’ Sister Act revival has been delayed due to coronavirus. Goldberg was set to reprise the iconic role of singer-in-hiding Deloris Van Cartier in a stage musical adaptation of Sister Act, set to run at London’s Eventim Apollo in July and August. However, with the coronavirus... 👓 View full article

