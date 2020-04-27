Global  

NHS to restart some services including cancer care, Matt Hancock says

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
The NHS will restart some vital services, including cancer care, from Tuesday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said, as he admitted the Government has a “lot of work” to do to hit its 100,000 a day testing target.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Matt Hancock announces new life assurance scheme for families of frontline staff

Matt Hancock announces new life assurance scheme for families of frontline staff 01:23

 Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock has announced a new life assurance scheme for the families of frontline staff who die from Covid-19. He told the Downing Street briefing that 82 NHS workers and 16 social care staff had died so far. “I feel a deep personal sense of duty that we must...

