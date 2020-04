Keanou A. R. 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 RT @OwenJones84: As a Virgin Media customer currently without the internet during a national lockdown, I really wish a political party had… 37 seconds ago

TheGlovemeister RT @DailyMailUK: Virgin Media is still DOWN: Thousands of UK broadband users are reporting being unable to get online https://t.co/3SIDjn0B… 1 minute ago

Daily Mail U.K. Virgin Media is still DOWN: Thousands of UK broadband users are reporting being unable to get online https://t.co/3SIDjn0BFR 2 minutes ago

Catherine Adsett RT @brightonargus: BREAKING: Virgin media down across #Brighton https://t.co/bRvDl3kkaI 3 minutes ago

Matt @OfficialGlaza @richardbranson @virginmedia @GOVUK The broadband was down for a few hours so you've cancelled your… https://t.co/L94fRlyH7U 3 minutes ago

Zaouali Youcef 1 RT @DailyMailUK: Virgin Media goes DOWN: Tens of thousands of broadband users across the UK are unable to get online https://t.co/u4NSc6l0EP 6 minutes ago

Incredulous RT @boblister_poole: Virgin Media goes DOWN across the UK Never Trust A Virgin Brand! https://t.co/z9EczLIIGM 11 minutes ago