More work to do to hit 100,000-a-day testing target, says Hancock

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
There is still more work to do to hit the Government’s 100,000-a-day testing target by the end of the month, but numbers are “broadly where they are expected to be”, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Matt Hancock: We are on track to hit 100,000 tests a day

Matt Hancock: We are on track to hit 100,000 tests a day 01:09

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme that he expects to be on track for hitting his target of 100,000 tests a day using the new online booking system launched Friday.

