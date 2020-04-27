More work to do to hit 100,000-a-day testing target, says Hancock
Monday, 27 April 2020 () There is still more work to do to hit the Government’s 100,000-a-day testing target by the end of the month, but numbers are “broadly where they are expected to be”, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.
