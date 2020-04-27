Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Despite having Parkinson's, when I look back on my life, it's impossible for me not to feel blessed, says George Best's sister Barbara McNarry

Despite having Parkinson's, when I look back on my life, it's impossible for me not to feel blessed, says George Best's sister Barbara McNarry

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Despite having Parkinson's, when I look back on my life, it's impossible for me not to feel blessed, says George Best's sister Barbara McNarryHere I am sitting on the balcony patiently waiting for the sunrise. We've just left Ecuador, heading to the Panama Canal and getting very close to coming home." Barbara McNarry penned these words as she reflected on her epic adventure aboard the sumptuous Queen Victoria cruise ship. She and her husband Norman were sailing from their second home in South Africa across the Atlantic Ocean and around the South American coastline.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this