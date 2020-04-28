Global  

Coronavirus: UK to hold minute's silence for key workers

The Argus Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
A MINUTE'S silence will be held across the UK later to commemorate the key workers who have died with coronavirus.
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: Minute’s Silence For Key Workers Who’ve Died With Coronavirus

Minute’s Silence For Key Workers Who’ve Died With Coronavirus 00:47

 A minute's silence has been held across the UK to commemorate the key workers who have died with coronavirus. More than 100 NHS and care staff have died with the virus, as well as many transport and other key workers since the pandemic began in Britain.

Michael Gove thanks key workers for their 'selflessness' [Video]

Michael Gove thanks key workers for their 'selflessness'

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove thanked frontline workers for their “selflessness” during the Covid-19 outbreak. Mr Gove then acknowledged that the Government has not got every..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Britain's Johnson leads tribute to key workers who died battling COVID-19 [Video]

Britain's Johnson leads tribute to key workers who died battling COVID-19

Healthcare workers across the UK stood in the rain as they held a minute of silence before erupting into applause to commemorate workers who had lost their lives after contracting the new coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:56Published

Coronavirus: UK to hold minute's silence for key workers who died

The PM and NHS leaders will join the tribute to front-line workers who have died with coronavirus.
Minute’s silence to be held for front-line workers lost to coronavirus

The Scottish Government will join a minute’s silence for front-line workers who have died while tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
