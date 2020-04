Cadbury changes logo in £1m revamp - but can you spot the difference? Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Much-loved chocolate maker issued a statement over the revamp, claiming the new logo "puts the humanity back" into the design. Much-loved chocolate maker issued a statement over the revamp, claiming the new logo "puts the humanity back" into the design. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Spot the difference! Cadbury replaces logo in £1m redesign Much-loved chocolate maker issued a statement over the revamp, claiming the new logo 'puts the humanity back' into the design

Wales Online 1 hour ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this ⍟⃝ Seriously!!!!!? #Cadbury changes its logo after 50 years and the new logo costs £ 1M 😳😳😳 A big sum 🙏 https://t.co/8baWrdrncE 8 hours ago