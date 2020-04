Charles pays tribute to ex-tutor for fostering ‘deep and abiding love for Wales’ Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to his former Welsh tutor, Tedi Millward, for helping to foster his “deep and abiding love for Wales, her people and her culture”. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this SimpleNews.co.uk Prince Charles pays tribute to former tutor Tedi Millward after death aged 89 https://t.co/8wCSYQAxjo https://t.co/kTIdO4QoQZ 1 hour ago