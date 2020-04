Recent related videos from verified sources Chance the Rapper celebrates wedding anniversary with radio dedication



Chance the Rapper celebrated his first wedding anniversary by staging a Chicago, Illinois radio takeover with an hour full of love songs dedicated to his wife, his childhood sweetheart Kirsten Corley. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:41 Published on March 11, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this susan j axford RT @DailyMailUK: Lord Alan Sugar celebrates his 52nd wedding anniversary with his wife Ann Simons https://t.co/X4gWa42tq9 58 minutes ago Daily Mail U.K. Lord Alan Sugar celebrates his 52nd wedding anniversary with his wife Ann Simons https://t.co/X4gWa42tq9 1 hour ago Chioma Lord Alan Sugar, 73, celebrates his 52nd wedding anniversary with his wife Ann Simons https://t.co/jBCUZA8SVU 2 hours ago