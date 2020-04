Recent related videos from verified sources Police hunt arsonists after huge blaze destroys 100 hectares of Northumberland National Park



Police are hunting arsonists after a huge fire destroyed acres of famous hillside in the Northumberland National Park.More than 40 firefighters spent almost six hours tackling the blaze which broke out.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:20 Published 2 weeks ago 'Drive-by memorial' for medical staff killed in plane explosion in the Philippines



This is the heartwarming moment firefighters and hospital staff paid tribute to medical staff who were killed in a plane crash in the Philippines. Dr. Nicandro Bautista and nurse Conrado Tomeldan.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:42 Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this One News Page (United Kingdom) Firefighters tackle blaze after lorry bursts into flames on M42: https://t.co/Ws8qXZmHf0 22 minutes ago πŸ’₯πŸ’₯πŸ’₯πŸ’₯πŸ’₯β“΅β’·β“Šβ“‹πŸ’₯πŸ’₯πŸ’₯πŸ’₯πŸ’₯ Migrant areas of Paris were hit with a 3rd consecutive night of rioting following an accident in which a motorcycli… https://t.co/A0zfivgkh1 6 days ago