BA to make 12,000 workers redundant

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
British Airways is set to make up to 12,000 workers redundant, parent company IAG has announced.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: BA to make up to 12,000 workers redundant

BA to make up to 12,000 workers redundant 00:53

 British Airways is set to make up to 12,000 workers redundant, parent company IAG has announced. The airline, which employs 42,000 people, has suffered from the global collapse in passenger numbers caused by the coronavirus pandemic. IAG said BA will consult on a “restructuring and redundancy...

