BA to make 12,000 workers redundant

British Airways is set to make up to 12,000 workers redundant, parent company IAG has announced. The airline, which employs 42,000 people, has suffered from the global collapse in passenger numbers caused by the coronavirus pandemic. IAG said BA will consult on a “restructuring and redundancy...
