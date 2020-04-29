In Pictures: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge over the years
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 (
5 days ago)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
5 days ago
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary.William and Kate married on April 29 2011 in Westminster Abbey after dating for more than eight years. The pair, who were flatmates at St Andrews University in Fife, Scotland, now have three children – Prince George,... In Pictures: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge over the years 01:40
