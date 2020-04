Birmingham Live Prince Harry films introduction for Thomas & Friends royal special https://t.co/TL0HiOnCEY 10 minutes ago Olamitan RT @kmfmnews: NEWS: Prince Harry is going to introduce a special royal episode of Thomas and Friends to mark the tank engine's 75th anniver… 1 hour ago Stanning the Sussexes RT @Independent: Prince Harry films introduction to special royal episode of Thomas & Friends https://t.co/YPOpSBl2ZD 4 hours ago P. Lee RT @royal_suitor: “The #DukeOfSussex has spoken of his “fond memories” of growing up watching Thomas & Friends as he filmed an introduction… 7 hours ago Cynthia 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️ RT @ArchieMegHaz: Prince Harry films introduction to a special royal episode of Thomas & Friends https://t.co/LUjSRLXreW 9 hours ago Dina Morgan RT @RaniofJustice: “Prince Harry films introduction to special royal episode of Thomas & Friends featuring the Queen and Prince Charles”.😀… 9 hours ago Daily Entertainment News Prince Harry films Thomas and Friends introduction for anniversary special - The Duke of Sussex has filmed a specia… https://t.co/LI1HBWI6id 10 hours ago