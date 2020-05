Joey Essex has been brushing his teeth the wrong way for 29 years Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Ex-girlfriend Lorena Medina has revealed how the TOWIE star would perform the task. Ex-girlfriend Lorena Medina has revealed how the TOWIE star would perform the task. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this