Recent related videos from verified sources Piers Morgan donates £10k to NHS Covid-19 fundraiser



Piers Morgan donates £10k to NHS Covid-19 fundraiser He's donated £10,000 to a WW2 veteran's fundraiser to help NHS staff battle coronavirus. He was was moved by Captain Tom Moore, 99, who is.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:04 Published 3 weeks ago Piers Morgan Offers To Pay For All NHS Workers' Parking Fines During Coronavirus Pandemic



Piers Morgan Offers To Pay For All NHS Workers' Parking Fines During Coronavirus Pandemic Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published on March 25, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this