Kawasaki disease: Here's how it affects children - and if it may be linked to coronavirus

Doctors in Europe are seeing an alarming rise of rare, life-threatening complications among children with the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
However, it’s not certain how common these complications are or whether they’re necessarily connected to the viral disease.
According to Gizmodo, Italian and...
Kawasaki disease, whose cause is unknown, often afflicts kids aged under 5 and is associated with fever, skin rashes, swelling of glands, and in severe cases,... Jerusalem Post Also reported by •CBS News •SBS •Reuters •Al Jazeera