Who are Boris Johnson’s children?

don mackeen RT @sunnysingh_n6: So at least six kids with three women. Wonder how UK press would report this if he were not posh and blinding white 😏😏😏😏… 9 seconds ago Robert Alexander RT @davemacladd: remember todays Press Briefing will only include total numbers of children fathered by Boris Johnson in hospitals, the rea… 10 seconds ago Gunnerman RT @JerryHicksUnite: Breaking : Priti Patel commits almighty gaff, as she blurts out how many children Boris Johnson has after the birth of… 30 seconds ago Andy RT @NeonNettle: Boris Johnson Seeking to Ban Sex-Change Surgeries for Children READ MORE: https://t.co/q2uuQ37aee 1 minute ago Sue Boulding RT @UKnoGum: Johnson's behaviour - fathering multiple children to different mothers, becoming engaged while still married to someone else,… 1 minute ago Andrea RT @Rowland72James: So @BorisJohnson father of the nation & countless numbers of its children is again a father his wife he's divorcing w… 1 minute ago