Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Police have appealed for help finding a lesbian couple who vanished from their home in North Carolina. Stephanie Mayorga and Paige Escalera, who lived together in Wilmington, North Carolina, have not been seen or heard from since April 15. According to Oxygen, the couple had only moved in together in March, the same month... 👓 View full article