Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 5 hours ago Covid-19 doctor explains pressures facing frontline NHS staff 01:41 As a junior doctor redeployed to intensive care, Saarah Ebrahim has been faced with an overwhelming and "out of this world" environment in recent weeks. In the latest of a series of profiles looking at those on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic, the 30-year-old, who works at Luton and...