As we prepare to commemorate 75th anniversary of VE Day, Fianna Fail must admit its links to Nazis
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () Britain is preparing to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day, the day when Nazi Germany's forces issued an unconditional surrender and the war in Europe came to an end. The celebrations will be heavily restricted as a result of coronavirus, but it would be wrong to let the day pass unmarked: it is too significant for that.
The Queen will lead the nation in marking the 75th anniversary of VE Day with an address to the country - her second televised message during the coronavirus outbreak. The message will form part of a series of events on May 8 commemorating the sacrifices of the Second World War generation.