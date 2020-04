Daniel McNally RT @DunhamAdele: @scott_mills thanks for the shout out, here is the life size Chainsaw carving of Captain Tom. Hoping to have it finished f… 15 hours ago Xtreme Chainsaw @scott_mills thanks for the shout out, here is the life size Chainsaw carving of Captain Tom. Hoping to have it fin… https://t.co/Db8zH0VIwt 19 hours ago Xtreme Chainsaw @BBCR1 we are currently doing a life size Chainsaw carving of Captain Tom Moore which we are Raffling off to raise… https://t.co/SZbPqKP6Ya 19 hours ago Xtreme Chainsaw @BBCRadio1PR we are currently doing a life size Chainsaw carving of Captain Tom Moore which we are Raffling off to… https://t.co/7XWvYyDHIK 19 hours ago Xtreme Chainsaw @ladbible My partner and I are currently working on a life size Chainsaw carving of Captain Tom Moore which we are… https://t.co/80iMRLBfmh 22 hours ago Xtreme Chainsaw @SkyNews My partner and I are currently working on a life size Chainsaw carving of Captain Tom Moore which we are R… https://t.co/QbjWMqgheM 22 hours ago Xtreme Chainsaw @itvnews My partner and I are currently working on a life size Chainsaw carving of Captain Tom Moore which we are R… https://t.co/QUDVGoBjfK 22 hours ago Xtreme Chainsaw @Channel4 My partner and I are currently working on a life size Chainsaw carving of Captain Tom Moore which we are… https://t.co/3wAwybisxd 22 hours ago