Trevor Cherry: England & Leeds defender dies, aged 72

BBC News Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Ex-England international defender Trevor Cherry dies aged 72, his former club Leeds United confirm.
Norman Hunter: Leeds United legend dies from coronavirus [Video]

Norman Hunter: Leeds United legend dies from coronavirus

Norman Hunter, one of Leeds United's most successful players and a member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad, has died from coronavirus aged 76. The commanding centre-back won two league titles..

Duration: 01:45Published
Norman Hunter: Leeds United legend dies from coronavirus – video obituary [Video]

Norman Hunter: Leeds United legend dies from coronavirus – video obituary

Norman Hunter, one of Leeds United's most successful players and a member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad, has died from coronavirus aged 76. The commanding centre-back won two league titles..

Duration: 01:46Published

Leeds great, former England defender Trevor Cherry passes away

Former England defender Trevor Cherry has died at the age of 72, his former club Leeds have announced. The post Leeds great, former England defender Trevor...
Team Talk

Trevor Cherry: Huddersfield-born Mr Reliable who became a Leeds great

As a youngster at his hometown club Huddersfield, Trevor Cherry used to get sent to Elland Road to watch Leeds’ World Cup-winning defender Norman Hunter play.
Belfast Telegraph

