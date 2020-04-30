Coronavirus: B&Q, Homebase and Wickes reopen more UK stores
Thursday, 30 April 2020 (
3 hours ago)
DIY chains B&Q, Homebase and Wickes have reopened a vast number of stores after closing in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Recent related videos from verified sources
How to Get More Toilet Paper The coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of people to hoard basic essentials like toilet paper - which in turn has grocery stores around the country sold out of the bathroom essential. Veuer’s has.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:58 Published 2 weeks ago
Walmart To Limit Number Of Customers In Stores At Any One Time Walmart is due to begin enforcing social distancing in its stores to fight the coronavirus pandemic. According to Business Insider, Walmart stores will allow no more than five customers for each 1,000.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37 Published on April 5, 2020
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this