Captain Tom Moore’s NHS appeal hits £30 million on his 100th birthday

The World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday today, after raising almost £30m for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his back garden earlier this month. Captain Tom also scored a number one hit shortly afterwards. Today, as part of a Battle of Britain Memorial, a flyover of signature planes...
The Prime Minister, Michael Ball and former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan helped welcome Captain Tom Moore into the centenarian club. The Second World War veteran originally set out to walk..
