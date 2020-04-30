Global  

Captain Tom Moore’s NHS appeal hits £30 million on his 100th birthday

Wales Online Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Captain Tom Moore’s NHS appeal hits £30 million on his 100th birthdayThe World War Two veteran originally set out to walk 100 laps of his garden before his milestone with a fundraising target of £1,000
News video: Captain Tom Moore Celebrates 100th Birthday With RAF Flyover

Captain Tom Moore Celebrates 100th Birthday With RAF Flyover 00:59

 The World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday today, after raising almost £30m for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his back garden earlier this month. Captain Tom also scored a number one hit shortly afterwards. Today, as part of a Battle of Britain Memorial, a flyover of signature planes...

