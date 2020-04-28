Captain Tom Moore watches RAF Spitfire and Hurricane flypast to mark 100th birthday

British World War Two veteran Captain Tom Moore, who has become a national hero after raising almost 30 million pounds for the health service, celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday with an honorary promotion and two military flypasts.
The Prime Minister, Michael Ball and former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan helped welcome Captain Tom Moore into the centenarian club. The Second World War veteran originally set out to walk..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
The World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday today, after raising almost £30m for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his back garden earlier this month. Captain Tom also scored a number one hit..
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
A planned Spitfire flypast for Captain Tom Moore’s 100th birthday has reportedly been cancelled for fear it will attract crowds during the coronavirus... Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •East Lindsey Target •Hull Daily Mail
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Matt Mills RT @LincsLive: Captain Tom Moore watches in delight as Spitfire and Hurricane from RAF Coningsby complete flypast over his home for 100th b… 16 minutes ago
Bulldog66 #StayAtHome RT @TheSun: Emotional Captain Tom Moore watches Spitfire for his 100th birthday https://t.co/5jJRMhKvFM https://t.co/lvxECQTvek 16 minutes ago
Foxy Jeepster RT @EtonOldBoys: Captain Tom Moore watches in delight as Spitfire and Hurricane from RAF Coningsby complete flypast over his home for 100th… 19 minutes ago
CarolineHisted RT @24delboy24: Captain Tom Moore cheers as he watches 100th birthday flypast after raising £30m for NHS and being promoted to Colonel http… 24 minutes ago
Lincolnshire Live Captain Tom Moore watches in delight as Spitfire and Hurricane from RAF Coningsby complete flypast over his home fo… https://t.co/eklMA7ibGV 25 minutes ago
#Britishindependence, Captain Tom Moore cheers as he watches 100th birthday flypast after raising £30m for NHS and being promoted to Colo… https://t.co/zwzuZRB7xy 34 minutes ago
Marco HAPPY BIRTHDAY COLONEL TOM #ColonelTomMoore
Captain Tom Moore cheers as he watches 100th birthday flypast after r… https://t.co/HK2CKBkwPz 1 hour ago
Mr Eton Oldboys MP Captain Tom Moore watches in delight as Spitfire and Hurricane from RAF Coningsby complete flypast over his home fo… https://t.co/tLOqA8uZOQ 2 hours ago