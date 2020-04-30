Captain Tom Moore receives England cricket cap from Michael Vaughan

A school in Bedfordshire has been flooded with thousands of cards from well-wishers across the globe for Captain Tom Moore’s upcoming 100th birthday. The Second World War veteran, widely known as Captain Tom, has raised more than £29 million for the NHS by walking laps of his garden in...
The Prime Minister, Michael Ball and former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan helped welcome Captain Tom Moore into the centenarian club. The Second World War veteran originally set out to walk..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
NATIONAL hero Captain Tom Moore celebrates his 100th birthday today and thanks readers for helping him raise almost £30 million for the NHS. Hereford Times Also reported by •BBC News •Belfast Telegraph