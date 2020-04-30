Global  

Captain Tom Moore receives England cricket cap from Michael Vaughan

BBC News Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan presents Captain Tom Moore with an England cricket cap to "make him an official member of the England team" on his 100th birthday.
News video: Captain Tom is sent 125,000 cards from around the world ahead of 100th birthday

Captain Tom is sent 125,000 cards from around the world ahead of 100th birthday 00:42

 A school in Bedfordshire has been flooded with thousands of cards from well-wishers across the globe for Captain Tom Moore’s upcoming 100th birthday. The Second World War veteran, widely known as Captain Tom, has raised more than £29 million for the NHS by walking laps of his garden in...

Nation helps celebrate 100th birthday of Captain Tom Moore [Video]

Nation helps celebrate 100th birthday of Captain Tom Moore

The Prime Minister, Michael Ball and former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan helped welcome Captain Tom Moore into the centenarian club. The Second World War veteran originally set out to walk..

Sheffield youngster follows in Captain Tom's footsteps [Video]

Sheffield youngster follows in Captain Tom's footsteps

This nine-year-old boy with cerebral palsy and autism is walking a lockdown marathon. Tobias Weller is determined to copy the fundraising exploits of Captain Tom Moore.

30 million happy returns, Captain Tom Moore!

NATIONAL hero Captain Tom Moore celebrates his 100th birthday today and thanks readers for helping him raise almost £30 million for the NHS.
Captain Tom Moore given colonel title on 100th birthday

BBC Local News: Beds, Herts and Bucks -- A host of tributes and gifts help the WW2 veteran who raised £29m for the NHS mark his 100th birthday.
