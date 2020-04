No buyer found for Oasis and Warehouse Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

More than 1,800 workers are set to lose their jobs at Oasis and Warehouse and two other brands, after administrators said they were unable to find a buyer for the business. 👓 View full article

