Recent related videos from verified sources 'No Time To Die' could be delayed further



'No Time To Die' could be delayed further The James Bond film has already had its release date shifted from April to November as a result of the global health crisis but according to Baz Bamigboye's.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:00 Published 2 days ago Quentin Tarantino pitched James Bond movie to Pierce Brosnan



Quentin Tarantino approached Pierce Brosnan for a potential 'James Bond' movie. The filmmaker has made no secret about wanting to work on his own version of 'Casino Royale' with the actor and he even.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:33 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources 'No Time to Die' Clapperboard Auctioned Off to Raise Money for NHS The clapperboard signed by the cast members and director of the upcoming James Bond movie is donated to NHS auction amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

AceShowbiz 5 days ago



No Time To Die clapperboard to go under the hammer for NHS James Bond fans will have a chance to own a piece of cinema history when a signed clapperboard for No Time To Die goes under the hammer to raise money for the...

Belfast Telegraph 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this