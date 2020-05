Health Secretary 'expects number to rise' as UK records lowest daily death toll since March Health Secretary Matt Hancock says not to read too much into the daily death rate, as the UK records its lowest daily death toll since March.

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 28,734



A total of 28,734 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Sunday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said, up by.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published now