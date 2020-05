You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Watch: BJ Hogg's best bits after 'big-hearted' actor passes away aged 65 Comedian Tim McGarry has paid tribute to his "big-hearted" Give My Head Peace co-star BJ Hogg.

Belfast Telegraph 15 hours ago



Give My Head Peace 'family' devastated as BJ Hogg dies on 65th birthday One of Northern Ireland's most popular and versatile actors, BJ Hogg - who starred in a huge number of movies and TV shows, ranging from Give My Head Peace to...

Belfast Telegraph 20 hours ago





Tweets about this