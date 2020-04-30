Boris Johnson promises ‘comprehensive plan’ on easing lockdown
Thursday, 30 April 2020 () Boris Johnson has promised to deliver a “comprehensive plan” next week on how the lockdown may be eased after declaring the UK is “past the peak” of the coronavirus outbreak.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the U.K. is past the peak of its coronavirus outbreak. According to Business Insider, he said “we have so many reasons to be hopeful for the long term.” Johnson then talked about the U.K.’s efforts to find a vaccine but said for the meantime they would need to...