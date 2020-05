Give My Head Peace 'family' devastated as BJ Hogg dies on 65th birthday Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

One of Northern Ireland's most popular and versatile actors, BJ Hogg - who starred in a huge number of movies and TV shows, ranging from Give My Head Peace to Game of Thrones - died yesterday on his 65th birthday. One of Northern Ireland's most popular and versatile actors, BJ Hogg - who starred in a huge number of movies and TV shows, ranging from Give My Head Peace to Game of Thrones - died yesterday on his 65th birthday. 👓 View full article

