𝚙𝚛𝚎𝚝𝚝𝚢 𝚙𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚌𝚎🥵 Facebook could’ve said sumn about this new reaction. Got me ‘caring’ people’s***knowing ion care bout nun😂 3 seconds ago 𝙏𝘪𝘧𝘧𝘢𝘯𝘺 RT @chitosamontina: Dear Facebook, add this to your reaction buttons for people who keep posting fake news. https://t.co/7FsfrAgk6Y 32 seconds ago khael montaño this care reaction on facebook just shows how some people are fake. they show that they care for you but the truth… https://t.co/Qb1TUnfkJZ 37 seconds ago nervous™️ RT @b_a_hockema: Hello, it is me, the pitch man for Facebook’s OTHER reaction options Top Reactions Proposals #1 “I care, but not the w… 1 minute ago Gigi Rossi RT @usatodaytech: Facebook and Messenger are rolling out new reactions in addition to like, heart, LOL, wow, sad and angry to show support… 1 minute ago Bunny Galore And what is with the strange @Facebook reaction thingy ... have I been hacked ? Cause I could do with the excitement https://t.co/ZUhQo540d7 2 minutes ago bryce Hello, it is me, the pitch man for Facebook’s OTHER reaction options Top Reactions Proposals #1 “I care, but no… https://t.co/fcUU8AXbsz 2 minutes ago 𝕂𝕀𝔸ℕ🍃 RT @BaAdAzZx: Mrs. Sweet Hoe-Betes made it to the top 10!!! Now i need your help para maka move forward ako sa top 3!! please like (or any… 2 minutes ago