Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 20 minutes ago Amanda Holden describes how she almost died during childbirth 01:27 Amanda Holden has described how the NHS saved her life after she went into a coma following the birth of her daughter, Hollie. The Britain’s Got Talent judge has released her debut single, a version of Somewhere Over The Rainbow, with money raised by the trackgoing to NHS Charities Together, which...