The People's Forum Check out "Greggs U-turn over sausage roll rush fears" on People's Forum: https://t.co/wgRgvJMAyV 10 minutes ago ItwasSammyMcNally "Greggs U-turn over sausage roll rush fears" Source: BBC. Health fears perhaps over the saturated fat content or c… https://t.co/aePWwt6zAU 1 hour ago Peter Mount Greggs U-turn over sausage roll rush fears The sausage roll supplier is fearful of the risk that excessive numbers… https://t.co/r9HITzstZY 3 hours ago easyFood Arrr man! Greggs has decided to delay reopening over fears that excessive numbers of customers may turn up at their… https://t.co/mMtmoQsKdN 3 hours ago HEDGE energy New Article: Greggs U-turn over sausage roll rush fears https://t.co/prnmfXMG1a #WorldNews May 1, 2020 3 hours ago HEDGE energy Greggs U-turn over sausage roll rush fears https://t.co/GSeA6r5e33 https://t.co/Hsy3ewPdje 3 hours ago WhiteRoseAccountants New post: Greggs shop U-turn over sausage roll rush fears https://t.co/bnkhgZ7xko 4 hours ago CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Greggs shop U-turn over sausage roll rush fears https://t.co/21upoqbsSY 4 hours ago