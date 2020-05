Watch: BJ Hogg's best bits after 'big-hearted' actor passes away aged 65 Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Comedian Tim McGarry has paid tribute to his "big-hearted" Give My Head Peace co-star BJ Hogg. Comedian Tim McGarry has paid tribute to his "big-hearted" Give My Head Peace co-star BJ Hogg. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this