Donald Trump claims he's 'seen evidence' coronavirus originated in Chinese lab

Dominic RT @PoliticsPollss: Donald Trump claims to have seen evidence to substantiate the unproven theory that the coronavirus originated at the Wu… 42 seconds ago ari4 RT @dwnews: - India has extended its #coronavirus lockdown for two more weeks. - Donald Trump claims he has seen evidence linking #COVID1… 2 minutes ago Oden #Coronavirus latest news: Donald #Trump claims he has seen evidence Covid-19 came from Wuhan lab #RemoveTrump… https://t.co/7H4DGXOy38 4 minutes ago Jose oyola Donald Trump claims he's seen evidence to suggest coronavirus originated in Chinese lab #SmartNews Remember this is… https://t.co/YWJ4vOrXBc 7 minutes ago Maluleke Mentor RT @SkyNews: US President Donald Trump claims he has seen evidence the novel #coronavirus originated in a Wuhan laboratory - but has declin… 16 minutes ago Anthony Roberto RT @SkyNews: Donald Trump claims he has seen evidence the novel #coronavirus originated in a Wuhan laboratory - but has declined to give sp… 31 minutes ago Francesco Mereu RT @CityAM: Donald Trump has given his opinion about how the coronavirus outbreak started https://t.co/Nt3xwkri6M https://t.co/MmpKHB4UlA 34 minutes ago City A.M. Donald Trump has given his opinion about how the coronavirus outbreak started https://t.co/Nt3xwkri6M https://t.co/MmpKHB4UlA 36 minutes ago