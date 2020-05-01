UK Lockdown: Here's how it could be eased for schools, travel and sport

The govt has extended the national lockdown for two more weeks but eased the restrictions, to a larger extent in orange and green zones. Air travel, rail, metro and inter-state movement of people will continue to be restricted irrespective of zones. Schools, colleges and other coaching institutes,...
Tourism industry in Himachal Pradesh has been hit badly by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, as travelling has been completely shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "50-60% of the total revenue in a year..