UK Lockdown: Here's how it could be eased for schools, travel and sport



Recent related videos from verified sources Himachal tourism industry takes a punch after COVID-19 lockdown shut travel



Tourism industry in Himachal Pradesh has been hit badly by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, as travelling has been completely shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "50-60% of the total revenue in a year.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:52 Published 1 day ago Sturgeon outlines plans to ease lockdown restrictions in Scotland



First Minister Nicola Sturgeon revealed Scotland’s Framework for Decision Making on easing lockdown restrictions at her daily coronavirus briefing. Allowing some children to return to schools and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:09 Published 2 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this