Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Get well soon, Prime Minister: Boris Johnson catches up with children’s messages

Get well soon, Prime Minister: Boris Johnson catches up with children’s messages

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
The Prime Minister took a time-out to catch up with get-well-soon cards sent by children from around the country.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Boris Johnson Says UK Passed Peak Of Coronavirus Outbreak

Boris Johnson Says UK Passed Peak Of Coronavirus Outbreak 00:32

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the U.K. is past the peak of its coronavirus outbreak. According to Business Insider, he said “we have so many reasons to be hopeful for the long term.” Johnson then talked about the U.K.’s efforts to find a vaccine but said for the meantime they would need to...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson calls for worldwide unity in Covid-19 fight [Video]

Boris Johnson calls for worldwide unity in Covid-19 fight

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for worldwide unity as countries around the globe battle against the coronavirus pandemic. The speech was made to the virtual Coronavirus Global Response..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:54Published
What will Britain’s post-lockdown workplaces look like? [Video]

What will Britain’s post-lockdown workplaces look like?

As the UK’s coronavirus cases begin to stabilise, calls for an end to the nation’s strict lockdown rules continue to grow. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to reveal a road map next Sunday,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published

Recent related news from verified sources

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson & Fiancee Carrie Symonds Welcome Baby Boy

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson and his fiancée, Carrie Symonds, have welcomed their first child together! “The Prime Minister and Ms...
Just Jared

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Partner Gives Birth To Son

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Partner Gives Birth To SonWatch Video11 Downing Street in London has gained a new resident with the birth of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's son Wednesday. The announcement of the...
Newsy

You Might Like


Tweets about this