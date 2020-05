TV and Celebs - Liverpool The tense episode saw Yasmeen finally fight back https://t.co/TIMqHVTFxm 4 hours ago

Sophie McCoid Absolutely horrific episode, if you've been affected by the storyline there is lots of help out there https://t.co/CJTco6arjz 5 hours ago

Liverpool Echo RT @celebliverpool: The tense episode saw Yasmeen finally fight back https://t.co/TIMqHVC4FO 5 hours ago

TV and Celebs - Liverpool The tense episode saw Yasmeen finally fight back https://t.co/TIMqHVC4FO 5 hours ago

Safia chenia RT @LoveChrisandAli: "Coronation Street fans were excited last night when they saw Carla Connor working behind the bar of the Rovers." http… 1 day ago