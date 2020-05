You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Police In Texas Search For, Capture Gunman Accused Of Killing 3 People In Less Than An Hour



After a short police chase police arrested 35-year-old Joshua Kelsey. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:36 Published 4 hours ago High Speed Chase Ends in Drive-Thru



Occurred on April 30, 2020 / Airway Heights, Washington, USA Info from Licensor: I was waiting in the drive-thru at McDonald’s when this car chase ended when his car was high-centered. He got out and.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:31 Published 5 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Student rammed police car during 120mph chase over 40 miles Disqualified driver, 20, has 'appalling' record

Leicester Mercury 1 week ago





Tweets about this