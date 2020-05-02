Home testing kits just as good as dri...

Mark Jardine RT @liamyoung: The government HAS NOT completed 122,000 tests. Their figure includes home testing kits which are counted when they are se… 18 minutes ago DonnaCira @Reuters Just over 70,000 tests were carried out yesterday as almost 30,000 home testing kits were sent out via Am… https://t.co/uHOuATKTlF 26 minutes ago DDorris @AltCent @EdConwaySky I believe I read they’re considering developing home COVID testing kits that give a positive… https://t.co/CqIFKuj4Ei 46 minutes ago Sly Shocks BadBoy RT @jezzeralexander: To reach a target, you simply fiddle the facts. Who can actually prove that nearly 40,000 home kits were sent out yest… 1 hour ago Joanna @danrobertson89 @Fannakapan_02 @bojack90s @George_Osborne @MattHancock tests sent on the 29th? 28th? 27th? Or are y… https://t.co/ZCI49sHCZk 2 hours ago CaptainJimDandy Home testing kits just as good as drive-in swab centres, testing tsar says https://t.co/N1Nl3uOCPm https://t.co/xdC7UvYTpu 2 hours ago Josephine V Thomas Home testing kits just as good as drive-in swab centres, testing tsar says https://t.co/7XvRqXZKFr 3 hours ago Michelle Maclean @BBCBreaking @MattHancock this is great news so too keep ahead Can we now start to add antibody testing also ? Ther… https://t.co/MKDPPnlraZ 3 hours ago