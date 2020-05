XLNC POST RT @SoStarMusic: JK Rowling donates £1m to UK charities during #CoronavirusOutbreak Money will be split between Crisis and Refuge to help… 8 minutes ago ふうのるい RT @SnitchSeeker: J.K. Rowling donates £1M on Battle of Hogwarts 22nd anniversary to help those affected by COVID pandemic https://t.co/wlj… 8 minutes ago So-Star JK Rowling donates £1m to UK charities during #CoronavirusOutbreak Money will be split between Crisis and Refuge… https://t.co/H4FpHwvyEH 24 minutes ago Elmien Wolvaardt Thank you @jk_rowling for the £1m donation to help UK charities @crisis_uk and @RefugeCharity address homelessness… https://t.co/ZZXLSCWTIb 33 minutes ago MSN Singapore J.K. Rowling donates $1.7 million amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/EqTthoMSB9 https://t.co/P5rjFC3XkV 54 minutes ago Lara Villanelle 🐬🍩 RT @Natalia51618915: #BattleOfHogwarts and in honor of this Anniversary #JKRowling has donated to https://t.co/sVthdcRmf0 which helps domes… 2 hours ago