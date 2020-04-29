Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds name son Wilfred with tribute to 'doctors who saved PM's life'

Forty Quinn RT @CNN: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds have given their newborn son a middle name in honor of two doctors… 15 seconds ago silverstrivers 'The show's gone downhill!' Piers Morgan's 'attack' on Boris Johnson loses GMB viewers https://t.co/8M2K6S7jZb 30 seconds ago Craig Taylor RT @alanferrier: Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson have named their baby son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson. “Will Law Nick Johnson”? Pagin… 37 seconds ago P A Estates Ltd RT @Independent: Why Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds named their son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas https://t.co/ofczf9X1T7 47 seconds ago Richard Lewis Brooks Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson name baby son after doctors who saved PM's life https://t.co/4yQucGtI6C 50 seconds ago Eunice Somers RT @syhawkes: Boris Johnson & Carrie Symonds have named their baby boy ‘Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson’. Some sources are reporting this i… 54 seconds ago Gloria Navarro RT @HRHCatherine: Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson have revealed their new son is called Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson. Shortened, his n… 1 minute ago JJ Wyatt RT @mcgibbond: We are in the middle of a pandemic, this is not headline news, thanks for letting us know, hope Mum and baby are doing well,… 1 minute ago