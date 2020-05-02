Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds name son in tribute to doctors who saved PM
Saturday, 2 May 2020 () Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have named their son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, in a tribute to their grandfathers and the doctors who helped save the Prime Minister’s life.
