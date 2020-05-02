Global  

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds name son in tribute to doctors who saved PM

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have named their son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, in a tribute to their grandfathers and the doctors who helped save the Prime Minister’s life.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announce name of baby son

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announce name of baby son 01:08

 Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have named their son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, in a tribute to their grandfathers and the doctors who helped save the Prime Minister's life. Ms Symonds, 32, posted a picture of her cradling the newborn on Instagram on Saturday, saying she "couldn't be...

Boris Johnson's son named after doctors who 'saved' PM's life [Video]

Boris Johnson's son named after doctors who 'saved' PM's life

Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have named their newborn son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, partly as a tribute to two intensive care doctors who treated the British prime minister for..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:46Published
Boris Johnson and his wife have named their baby boy [Video]

Boris Johnson and his wife have named their baby boy

Boris Johnson and his wife have named their baby boy

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:48Published

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds name son Wilfred with tribute to 'doctors who saved PM's life'

Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson's first two names nod to both grandfathers
Independent

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds name baby after doctors who saved PM's life

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds name baby after doctors who saved PM's lifeThe youngster, who was named after the doctor's that saved his father's life, was born at the University College Hospital in London on Wednesday.
Daily Record

