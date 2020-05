Domestic abuse victims to be prioritised in £76m housing package Saturday, 2 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Robert Jenrick, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, announced the multi-million package. Robert Jenrick, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, announced the multi-million package. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 1 hour ago Robert Jenrick announces help for domestic abuse survivors 01:25 A raft of measures “to support the most vulnerable in society” including domestic violence victims have been announced by the Housing Secretary. Robert Jenrick announced a £76 million package to support more safe spaces and accommodation for survivors of domestic abuse and their children. You Might Like

Tweets about this