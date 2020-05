You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Loose Women presenters rehearse for return of ITV show The panellists met this weekend to get ready for the new programmes, starting on ITV on Monday

Tamworth Herald 1 week ago



Loose Women makes big changes for return and will look very different Loose Women is set to be back on our screens from 12.30pm after TV schedulers announced they had made some changes to allow its return

Tamworth Herald 1 week ago





Tweets about this