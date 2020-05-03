Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Bill Beaumont > Sir Bill Beaumont: Re-elected World Rugby chair puts legacy on the line

Sir Bill Beaumont: Re-elected World Rugby chair puts legacy on the line

BBC News Sunday, 3 May 2020 ()
Sir Bill Beaumont's re-election as the chairman of World Rugby has split opinion in the rugby union world - and the hard work starts now.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Beaumont re-elected as World Rugby chairman

Beaumont re-elected as World Rugby chairman 01:15

 Bill Beaumont retains his position as the chairman of World Rugby after defeating Agustin Pichot in the first round of voting.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Pichot wants to modernise rugby union' [Video]

'Pichot wants to modernise rugby union'

Former England World Cup winner Will Greenwood says Agustin Pichot is taking a modern approach in his challenge against Sir Bill Beaumont to become World Rugby chairman.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:51Published
Beaumont outlines vision for Rugby [Video]

Beaumont outlines vision for Rugby

Ahead of the World Rugby chairmanship election, Sir Bill Beaumont outlined his vision for the game as he spoke to Rupert Cox and Will Greenwood. Hear the full interview on this week's 'Will..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 06:45Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | New Zealand tell Beaumont: Rugby for all, not few

Former England captain Bill Beaumont was re-elected as World Rugby chairperson and immediately came under pressure to have the "courage".
News24 Also reported by •BBC News

Agustin Pichot plans to take rugby to the fields of Fortnite

Agustin Pichot has vowed to jolt World Rugby out of “copy and paste mode” if he manages to unseat chairman Sir Bill Beaumont next month, with online video...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Japan TodayBBC News

Tweets about this

AfricanewsIT_ES

Africanews Sir Bill Beaumont re-elected as World Rugby Chairman https://t.co/WCq7Q7xGe6 https://t.co/WnEBeBZgYD 47 minutes ago

Scrawny_Brawny

Skinny Buff Guy. RT @TandoManana: I'll put it out their that Bill Beaumont the Re elected Chairman of World Rugby had Rugby Africa vote due to Bernard Lapor… 3 hours ago

theBAtimes

Buenos Aires Times #Sport #Rugby #WorldRugby Former England captain Bill Beaumont will lead World Rugby for another four years after… https://t.co/rN4G5Qu0eJ 3 hours ago

SwannyMediaMan

Dave Swanton(Swanny) RT @The_Gazette: Fylde great Sir Bill Beaumont re-elected chairman of World Rugby https://t.co/dgvmPQBBov https://t.co/dHn7Wufkef 3 hours ago

pasport

PA Sport Sir Bill Beaumont was re-elected on Saturday https://t.co/q6hPtAWvYq 3 hours ago

Txetxu001

Observador asombrado RT @RugbyPass: BREAKING https://t.co/T0iGb5wrLx 4 hours ago

leponline

Lancashire Post England rugby legend Bill Beaumont re-elected to World Rugby's top job https://t.co/BB7PJvqTCV 5 hours ago

sports_boo

Boo Sports World Rugby election: Sir Bill Beaumont beats Agustin Pichot and is re-elected chairman https://t.co/r0l7gxmPhk https://t.co/9BteZiBEbA 5 hours ago