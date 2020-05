Head teachers call First Minister's comments on schools reopening 'confusing' Sunday, 3 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Mark Drakeford said a minimum of three weeks would be needed from the point it was decided to reopen schools to the point that could actually happen Mark Drakeford said a minimum of three weeks would be needed from the point it was decided to reopen schools to the point that could actually happen 👓 View full article

