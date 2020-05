Earl of Wessex virtually opens Bristol's Nightingale Hospital A new NHS Nightingale Hospital has been virtually opened in Bristol by the Earl of Wessex, providing up to 300 intensive care beds for coronavirus patients. The facility, based at the University of the..

'I accepted the very first patient': one nurse's first week at NHS Nightingale



Jo, a nurse practitioner, documents her first week at one of the largest field hospitals in the world: the Nightingale at the London ExCeL centre. The hospital was built in nine days with a capacity.. Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 05:34 Published 1 week ago